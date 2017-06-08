Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde snack on NYC foodie faves

She ate her cheesecake straight from the box.

Celebrities, they’re just like us — especially when it comes to comfort food. Luckily for stars in NYC, the city is home to some of the world’s best snacks.

With her boyfriend The Weeknd performing at Barclays Center on Tuesday night — barely a half mile away from Junior’s restaurant in Brooklyn — it only made sense that Selena Gomez would indulge in a slice of the iconic New York cheesecake.

The 24-year-old star posted an Instagram story of the decadent dessert, which she ate, straight from the box, from what appeared to be the back seat of her car.

Also on Tuesday evening, before treading the boards at the Hudson Theatre in “1984,” Olivia Wilde revealed her favorite Shake Shack menu item in an Instagram post.

“Really getting the hang of my pre-show healthy meal,” the 33-year-old actress captioned the image, accompanied with the hashtag #smokeshackbabysmokeshack.

Hey, that’s our fave, too!