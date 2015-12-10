‘Serial’ podcast season 2: Bowe Bergdahl is subject

Sarah Koenig is back with season 2 of “Serial,” the podcast that debuted last year and changed audio storytelling. It was released Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

In season 1, the focus was on the little-known story of Adnan Syed, a Maryland teenager who went to prison for the murder of his girlfriend. This season focuses on Bowe Bergdahl, a member of the U.S. Army who was held captive by the Taliban for 5 years.

When the show’s subject was announced, many wondered what Koenig could bring to a story that has already been reported so much.

From what season 2 episode 1 has shown so far, there’s a great deal more to the story. Koenig and “Serial” teamed up with screenwriter and producer Mark Boal (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Hurt Locker”) who had more than 20 hours of interviews with Bergdahl already recorded.

