Snoop Dogg named Rock and Roll Hall of Fame presenter, honoring Tupac

Snoop Dogg will be sharing the “Gangsta Luv” in Brooklyn next month, when he honors Tupac Shakur at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, according to a report by Rolling Stone on Sunday.

The rapper is the latest big name set to take to the stage at the Barclays Center on April 7: 1995 inductee Neil Young will present Pearl Jam, while Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (who were inducted four years ago) will present rock band Yes. Jackson Browne, a 2004 hall inductee, will present fellow folk singer Joan Baez.

The presenters for the final two inductees at the 32nd annual ceremony, Electric Light Orchestra and Journey, have yet to be announced.