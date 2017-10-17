Solange is the front-runner in nominations for this year’s Soul Train Music Awards, BET announced on Tuesday, receiving seven nominations for the awards honoring the best musicians in soul, R&B and hip-hop.

The 31-year-old’s “Cranes in the Sky” single scored nods for both video of the year and song of the year.

Bruno Mars followed the singer, nabbing six nominations, including song of the year for his number one hit “That’s What I Like.”

Others nominated in the best song category include Childish Gambino (“Redbone”), Khalid (“Location”), as well as DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller (“Wild Thoughts”).

H.E.R., 6lack, Kevin Ross, SZA and Khalid will all contend for best new artist, while stars including Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B are all up for prizes, too.

Beyoncé also managed to score a nomination this year — she’ll go up against little sister Solange in the video of the year category, with her video for “All Night.”

BET also announced that New York trio SWV will be awarded the Lady of Soul Award, and R&B icon Toni Braxton will be honored this year with the Don Cornelius Legend Award.

The ceremony is set to take place Nov. 5 at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena, and will be aired on BET and BET Her at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26. News on who will perform and present at the show is still to come.