Solange is the front-runner in nominations for this year’s Soul Train Music Awards, BET announced on Tuesday, receiving seven nominations for the awards honoring the best musicians in soul, R&B and hip-hop.

The 31-year-old’s “Cranes in the Sky” single scored nods for both video of the year and song of the year.

Bruno Mars followed the singer, nabbing six nominations, including song of the year for his number one hit “That’s What I Like.”

Others nominated in the best song category include Childish Gambino (“Redbone”), Khalid (“Location”), as well as DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller (“Wild Thoughts”).

H.E.R., 6lack, Kevin Ross, SZA and Khalid will all contend for best new artist, while stars including Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B are all up for prizes, too.

Beyoncé also managed to score a nomination this year — she’ll go up against little sister Solange in the video of the year category, with her video for “All Night.”

BET also announced that New York trio SWV will be awarded the Lady of Soul Award, and R&B icon Toni Braxton will be honored this year with the Don Cornelius Legend Award.

The ceremony is set to take place Nov. 5 at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena, and will be aired on BET and BET Her at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26. News on who will perform and present at the show is still to come.

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Award nominees

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

SZA

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video Of the Year

Beyoncé - “All Night”

Bruno Mars - “24k Magic”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane - “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Solange - “Cranes in the Sky”

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance The Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album/ Mixtape Of The Year

Bruno Mars - “24k Magic”

Mary J. Blige - “Strength of a Woman”

Solange - “A Seat at the Table”

Sza - “Ctrl”

The Weeknd - “Starboy”

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)

Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow”

DjJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee - “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar - “Humble.”

Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj - “Rake It Up”

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars - “That’s What I Like”

Childish Gambino - “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid - “Location”

Solange - “Cranes in the Sky”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Cranes in the Sky” - written by: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

“Location” - written by: Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)

“Love Me Now” - written by: Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)

“Redbone” - written by: George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donald Mckinley Glover II, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)

“Versace on the Floor” - written by: Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars - “24k Magic”

Chris Brown ft. Usher & Gucci Mane - “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Solange ft. Sampha - “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Wizkid ft. Drake - “Come Closer”

Best Collaboration

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller - “Insecure”

Mary J. Blige ft. Kanye West - “Love Yourself”

Solange ft. Sampha - “Don’t Touch My Hair”

SZA ft. Travis Scott - “Love Galore”