‘Star Wars’ trailer to debut at 30 theaters on Friday

Star Wars fans will get a Thanksgiving treat this weekend, but they might have to wait in line outside the Union Square or Lincoln Square movie theaters.

The first trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will play before all movies at the locations from Friday until Sunday. The Union Square theater is one of nine Regal Cinemas around the country that are part of the promotion and the only in the tri-state area.

They are two of 30 locations getting the 88-second trailer nationwide and the only theaters in the tri-state area.

Much of the plot of the J.J. Abrams-helmed film is under wraps but the original stars of the first trilogy, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, are back along with cast members.

The movie will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2015.