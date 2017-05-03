Quantcast
Stephen Colbert to host Jon Stewart, ‘Daily Show’ alumni on ‘Late Show’

May 3, 2017
Don’t adjust your TV sets next week, you haven’t returned to 2004.

Stephen Colbert announced Wednesday night that he’s invited host Jon Stewart and other “The Daily Show” alumni to the “Late Show” on May 9. Samantha Bee and John Oliver, former “Daily Show” correspondents who now have their own late night programs, will join the soiree along with actors Ed Helms and Rob Corddry.

Colbert and CBS were mum about the details of the reunion, saying it would be a “special evening of comedy and conversation.”

