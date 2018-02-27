Steve Martin and Martin Short have a Netflix comedy special in the works

Steve Martin and Martin Short have done a lot together over the years. They joined with Chevy Chase to take on El Guapo in “Three Amigos.” They made sure Annie Banks had a fabulous wedding, including a $1200 cake, in “Father of the Bride.” And now they are following in the footsteps of several other top comedians and heading to Netflix.

The comedians announced their upcoming stand-up special on Twitter Tuesday. While a premiere date is still to come, Martin posted online that it is “coming this summer.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special was recorded last week in Greenville, South Carolina, and is part of the duo’s current tour, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.”

In addition to comedy and conversation, the show will also include musical numbers featuring the bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers, a frequent Martin-collaborator, and jazz pianist Jeff Babko, THR said.

If you can’t wait until summer to catch the pair — or maybe you’d just like to see them in the flesh — their comedy tour hits New York City on May 4 and May 5 at the Beacon Theatre.