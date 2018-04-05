Tickets are now on sale to see Liam Gallagher, Trombone Shorty, Jason Mraz and O.A.R, among other stars, at SummerStage in Central Park.

The benefit concerts, which cost between $45 and $75, kick off with British rockers Liam Gallagher (Oasis and Beady Eye) and Richard Ashcroft (The Verve) on May 16.

Youtubers Jake Paul and his Team 10 are going to perform, play games with the audience and more on June 14, and on July 18-19, funk-folk rockers Dispatch with world music collective Nahko and Medicine for the People and singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza are going to take the stage.

Bandleader and horn-blower Trombone Shorty will play with Voodoo Threauxdown, the Galactic Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the New Breed Brass Band in celebration of New Orleans' 300th anniversary on Aug. 8.

Following on Aug. 9, folk-pop singer/songwriters Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen perform, and then on Aug. 13, rock band O.A.R. with special guest, folk-rocker Matt Nathanson, are going to put on their own concert.

A psychedelic rock, John Lennon-inspired artist, Mac Demarco, is slated for Sept. 8.

Other ticketed performers will be announced throughout the spring, and free shows will be announced in mid-April, according to the City Parks Foundation.

Last year, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Yo La Tengo, Regina Spektor, Jadakiss, Def Poets, among others, took the stage, which is inside Central Park near Fifth Avenue and 69th Street.

Tickets can be bought at cityparksfoundation.org. The proceeds make it possible for SummerStage to put on free concerts.