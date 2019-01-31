Super Bowl airs this Sunday, but since you’re looking for something to watch instead of the “big game,” we’ll spare you the specifics.

All you really need to know is this: The game will take over at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 10 p.m. The halftime show, featuring headliner Maroon 5 and Travis Scott and Big Boi, may air around 8 p.m., should you want to temporarily flip the channel over to CBS.

For the rest of the evening, consider kicking back on the couch with a spread of Buffalo wings, chili and nachos and turn Super Bowl Sunday into your own personal marathon binge-fest.

Other “Bowls”:

“Puppy Bowl XV”

Pups (and some special seniors) from more than 50 animal shelters across the United States, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico have come together to show off their game-day skills. As usual, the players are split between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Their adoption stories will help pad out the game with a little emotion. The games air from 3 to 5 p.m. on Animal Planet.

“Kitten Bowl VI”

Adoptable kitties with some serious skill will try their best to make it into the end zone without getting distracted by catnip and kibble. This year’s teams are the Last Hope Lions and the Little Longtails. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Cat Bowl”

Why should the kittens be the only ones enjoying Super Bowl Sunday? The first-ever “Cat Bowl” brings out the no-nonsense players that are sure to have some serious cattitude. The games begin at 4 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

TV marathons:

“The Office”

Ease back into your Monday workday by spending the evening with the Dunder Mifflin crew. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is taking over Comedy Central all day, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The Simpsons”

An afternoon marathon comes to an end with back-to-back airings of "The Simpsons Movie" on FXX. It starts at 3 p.m. and wraps up at 11 p.m.

“Charmed”

The original witch sisters (not the rebooted clan) are fighting off evil in California from 4 to 11 p.m. on Pop TV.

“Everybody Loves Raymond”

Everybody does not love football. That’s why you’ll be spending your evening on the couch with Ray Barone (Ray Romano). The series airs from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on TBS.

“Family Feud”

Name a show you’d rather watch instead of the Super Bowl. “Family Feud,” for 35 points. Steve Harvey runs the show on GSN from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Now streaming:

“The Ted Bundy Tapes”

You’ve probably heard the hype by now. Netflix’s Ted Bundy documentary, featuring audio recording with the notorious serial killer himself, is getting mixed reactions from viewers who find themselves sucked in by his so-called charm. The four-part doc is now streaming in full.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

The Tina Fey and Robert Carlock-created series comes to an end with the final episodes of its fourth season, now streaming on Netflix. Kimmy Schmidt and the crew go out with a literal bang fighting for the NYC they love.

“Endeavour”

The new fifth season of this detective drama by British Author Colin Dexter hits Amazon Prime in time for your Super Bowl binge.

“Support the Girls”

Regina Hall is the manager of a Hooters-style sports bar in “Support the Girls,” a 2018 comedy that makes its Hulu premiere Sunday.