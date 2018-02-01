Sutton Foster and original ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ cast to reunite

Sutton Foster, who became an overnight sensation in 2002 for her Tony-winning performance in “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” will return to Jeanine Tesori and Dick Scanlan’s musical comedy for a one-night-only reunion concert on Feb. 12 at the Minskoff Theatre. It will serve as a benefit for The Actors Fund. Foster will be joined by other original cast members including Gavin Creel, Harriet Harris and Marc Kudisch.

‘Dave’ musical to premiere in D.C.

A stage musical adaptation of the 1993 comedy film “Dave” (in which Kevin Kline played an ordinary guy hired by the government to impersonate the president on a full-time basis) will receive its world premiere this summer in Washington, D.C., at Arena Stage. It will have direction by Tina Landau (“SpongeBob SquarePants”), music by Tom Kitt (“Next to Normal”), lyrics by Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”) and a book by the late Thomas Meehan (“Annie,” “The Producers”) and Nell Benjamin.

Go-Go’s musical coming to Broadway this summer

“Head Over Heels,” a new jukebox musical built around the songs of the Go-Go’s (such as “We Got the Beat” and “Vacation”), will play Broadway’s Hudson Theatre beginning in June, following an out-of-town run in San Francisco. The Go-Go’s announced the news on Monday night during a concert at the Bowery Ballroom. It will be directed by Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”).

Reduced Shakespeare Company takes another stab at Bard

The three-man Reduced Shakespeare Company, which is best known for the anarchic comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” will return to Off-Broadway’s children-friendly New Victory Theatre in March with “William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged),” which promises to be a wild mash-up of all of Shakespeare’s tragedies, comedies and histories. The company has also presented “abridged” shows skewering American history, the Bible, Western Civilization, film, sports and Christmas.

Perlman replaces O’Donnell in Off-Broadway drama

Rhea Perlman has replaced Rosie O’Donnell in the New Group’s upcoming Off-Broadway production of “Good for Otto,” a new drama by David Rabe (“Hurlyburly,” “Streamers”) set at a mental health center in rural Connecticut. According to a news release, O’Donnell has left the production due to illness.

Spotted…

Hillary Clinton at “The Children”…Reba McEntire and Nancy Pelosi at “Come From Away.”