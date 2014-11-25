Joni Mitchell says Taylor Swift won’t play her in biopic

Taylor Swift will not star in any Joni Mitchell biopics, revealed Mitchell herself in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Rumors of Swift’s being cast in a film adaptation of “Girls Like Us” began swirling in April of 2012. SWift, in on the rumor, expressed her excitement about playing Mitchell in a movie based on the life of the Canadian musician, as well as those of Carole King and Carly Simon, telling Time magazine: “I wish I could say it’s confirmed!”

But this week, Mitchell admitted to The Sunday Times that she “squelched” the movie idea. “I said to the producer, ‘All you’ve got is a girl with high cheekbones.’ It’s just a lot of gossip, you don’t have the great scenes,” added the 78-year-old “Big Yellow Taxi” singer.

She also noted that “Girls Like Us,” the book by Sheila Weller on which the film would be based, features more “assumptions, assumptions, assumptions” than it does facts.