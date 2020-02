The movie opened this weekend with $65 million at the U.S. box office.

Despite some pretty awful reviews from critics (including a paltry 1.5 stars from amNY’s Scott A. Rosenberg), the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie is getting a sequel, Paramount Pictures announced on Sunday.

The news comes at the end of a stellar opening weekend for the movie at the box office, with $65 million in U.S. ticket sales.

The sequel is set to hit theaters on June 3, 2016. There’s no word whether stars Megan Fox or Will Arnett will return.