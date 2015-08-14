‘That’s So Raven’ epic cast reunion on ‘The View’ Friday morning

Oh snap! This was SO Raven.

We have to admit: this was SO Raven.

You may have had visions about this for years, but your prediction for the future of Raven, Chelsea and Eddit came true on Friday morning.

The three reunited on The View, where, after months of guest hosting, Raven-Symoné has been a daily host since this past June.

The cast of the Disney Channel show, which aired from 2003-2007, walked on to the old theme song and Raven exclaimed “I’m so excited!”

Actors Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey and Anneliese van der Pol joined Raven on the daytime talk show to chat Disney Channel drama and generally enjoy being reunited on screen together.

Millenials around America have been oh so pleased.

“This #ThatsSoRavenReunion got me in tears #TheView” @Felixrafael18 tweeted.

“Seeing them all together again brought back sooo many memories…and was a reminder just how old we’re getting #TheView” @theSheenaB tweeted, along with a photo of her TV screen.

Today also marked Rosie Perez’s last day on The View, where she had been a host since September 2014.