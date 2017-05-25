‘The Get Down’ canceled by Netflix after one season

Netflix has canceled “The Get Down,” leaving the Boogie Down Bronx in the ‘70s.

The Netflix original aired only one full season on the streaming network before getting the boot. Released in two separate installments, the second half of season one hit the site in April.

The hip-hop series from Baz Luhrmann followed a group of teens who lived in the South Bronx in the late 1970s. It starred Justice Smith (Ezekiel “Books” Figuero), Herizen Guardiola (Mylene Cruz), Shameik Moore (Shaolin Fantastic), Skylan Brooks (Ra-Ra Kipling) and Tremaine Brown Jr. (Boo-Boo Kipling).

In a long Facebook reflection directed to fans of the show, Luhrmann wrote on Wednesday night that he was “humbled and moved” to have had the opportunity to work on the show. He commented vaguely on what the future may hold for the series.

“All sorts of things have been thrown around for the future… even a stage show (can you imagine that? I can, concert version anyone? Next summer? Just saying.) But the simple truth is, I make movies,” he wrote. “And the thing with movies is, that when you direct them, there can be nothing else in your life. Since The Get Down stopped, I have actually been spending the last few months preparing my new cinematic work…”

He continued: “As for the real future of the show, the spirit of The Get Down, and the story it has begun to tell… it has its own life. One that lives on today and will continue to be told somewhere, somehow, because of you, the fans and the supporters.”

The 12-episode series was among the most expensive shows Netflix has ever produced, according to Deadline. Season one cost the streaming service about $120 million.