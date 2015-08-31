‘The Transporter’: Before ‘Refueled,’ catch up on the action series

“The Transporter” series returns to the big screen with “Refueled” this weekend, a prequel in which Ed Skrein takes over …

“The Transporter” series returns to the big screen with “Refueled” this weekend, a prequel in which Ed Skrein takes over for Jason Statham as courier-for-hire Frank Martin. Here’s a look back at all the juicy Luc Besson-scripted action that brought us to this point:

‘The Transporter’ (2002)

The original box office hit helped establish Statham as an action titan and is best remembered for some truly impressive car stunts. The story involves Martin becoming too involved after he discovers he’s transporting a woman.

‘Transporter 2’ (2005)

The sequel finds Martin endeavoring to save a kidnapped boy. There’s an outstanding stunt involving a bomb on Martin’s car and a crane.

‘Transporter 3’ (2008)

Statham said farewell to the franchise after this third installment, in which Martin escorts along the daughter of a Ukrainian government official in his Audi A8 W12.

‘Transporter: The Series’

The material is ideally suited for episodic television, and two seasons of the series (in which Chris Vance plays Martin) have aired on TNT.