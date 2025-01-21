Here’s what’s coming to Off-Broadway stages this winter

It’s no secret that nonprofit theater companies are struggling to survive in the post-pandemic environment, with rising production costs and unstable finances, ticket sales, and donations. For instance, last week, Atlantic Theater Company postponed two Off-Broadway shows already in previews due to a strike by IATSE following unsuccessful contract negotiations.

Nevertheless, most of the major nonprofits, which depend on an annual subscription or membership model, have new Off-Broadway shows in previews or are about to begin performances, including the following 10 shows.

Beckett Briefs: The Irish Repertory Theatre will present three short, minimalist, thoroughly cryptic pieces by Samuel Beckett (best known for “Waiting for Godot”) including “Krapp’s Last Tape,” in which an elderly man (played by F. Murray Abraham) listens to and analyzes audio recordings of his younger self. Through March 9 at the Irish Repertory Theatre, irishrep.org

The Antiquities: Jordan Harrison’s new play (which is co-produced by Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard Theatre and Chicago’s Goodman Theatre) imagines a museum in a far-off posthuman world in futuristic beings reflect on the legacy and extinction of human civilization. Through Feb. 23 at Playwrights Horizons, playwrightshorizons.org.

300 Paintings: Following its debut in the fall, Sydney comedian Sam Kissajukian’s monologue about creating 300 massive paintings during a phase of manic mental health struggles is receiving an encore run, with the artwork on display in the theater lobby. Through Feb. 23 at the Vineyard Theatre, vineyardtheatre.org.

Cymbeline: NAATCO (National Asian American Theatre Company) has partnered with Play On Shakespeare (which creates contemporary and accessible adaptations of Shakespeare plays) to present a modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s late romance/fairy tale “Cymbeline” with an all-femme, all-Asian American cast. Through Feb. 15 at Lynn F. Angelson Theater, naatco.org.

Henry IV: Dakin Matthews’ single three-act, nearly four-hour adaptation of the Shakespeare history plays “Henry IV, Part I” and “Henry IV, Part II,” which was presented at Lincoln Center Theater in 2003 with Kevin Kline as Sir John Falstaff, will receive a new production by Theatre for a New Audience with Jay O. Sanders. Begins previews on Jan. 26 at Polonsky Shakespeare Center, tfana.org.

A Knock on the Roof: Khawla Ibraheem’s drama, which is part of the Under the Radar festival, depicts a mother in Gaza who obsessively practices evacuation drills to be prepared in the event of a bombing. Through Feb. 16 at New York Theatre Workshop, nytw.org.

Liberation: Bess Wohl (“Small Mouth Sounds,” “Grand Horizons”) compares a small group of women in 1970 Ohio who set out to change the world with the daughter of one of the women 50 years later. Begins previews Jan. 31 at the Laura Pels Theatre, roundabouttheatre.org.

Grangeville: Samuel D. Hunter’s residence with Signature Theatre concludes with a new two-hander drama about estranged half-brothers. Brendan Fraser, who was slated to appear in the play, has been replaced by Paul Sparks. Begins previews Feb. 4 at Pershing Square Signature Center, signaturetheatre.org.

Curse of the Starving Class: Calista Flockhart and Christian Slater lead a new production of Sam Shepard’s 1977 tragicomedy about a desperately struggling family, which is considered one of the late playwright’s best works along with “Buried Child,” “True West” and “Fool for Love.” Begins previews on Feb. 4 at Pershing Square Signature Center.

Ghosts: This once shocking, now rarely-performed thriller by the 19th century Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, which tackles fatal illness and incest, will return in a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien, with a cast that includes Billy Crudup, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe. Begins previews on Feb. 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, lct.org.