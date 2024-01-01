2024 PREVIEW | Here are some important dates New Yorkers should keep in mind this year

Another year has passed, where has the time gone? As we reflect on 2023, 2024 is ready to go, with New York City gearing up for another year of fun, events and parades.

Here are a few dates, events and milestones to mark on your calendar for 2024.

Jan. 16-Feb. 4, 2023 — NYC Restaurant Week

Feeling hungry? NYC Restaurant Week takes place multiple times throughout the year, with the first one taking place in January. During this time, restaurants across the city will offer menus at a special price for lunch and/or dinner, giving New Yorkers the chance to try something new.

Feb. 10, 2024 — Lunar New Year Celebration and Parade

Ring in the Lunar New Year with Chinatown and the rest of New York City! New Yorkers can celebrate the Year of the Dragon during the annual parade and enjoy delicious food, performances and so much more.

March 17, 2024 — St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A time-honored tradition in New York City, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is always a wild time. While the city decks itself in green, New Yorkers line the streets for the annual parade while searching out the best green beer in the Big Apple!

March 28, 2024 — New York Mets Home Opener

The Mets are kicking off their 2024 season with a home game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Head over to Citi Field to watch the Mets start the season.

April 2, 2024 — Presidential Preference Primary

Make your voice heard! During the Presidential preference primary, a voter can indicate a preference for a particular candidate to be a party’s nominee for the presidency. In an important election year like this year, it is important to vote in any way you can this year, and this is where you start.

April 5, 2024 — New York Yankees Home Opener

Though the Yankees season officially starts on March 28 in Texas against the Houston Astros, the team’s home opener will take place on April 5 at Yankee Stadium. Come by and watch as the Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

April 8, 2024 — Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse is happening this coming spring! Though there won’t be a total eclipse in New York, at around 2 p.m. that day there will be a partial eclipse to see for about an hour. Be sure to get your eclipse glasses, and remember: don’t look directly at the sun while it’s happening!

May 27, 2024 — Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, all Five Boroughs celebrate those who served in the military with parades and celebrations throughout the weekend.

June 19, 2024 — Juneteenth

Now an official city holiday, June 19 marks the United States holiday Juneteenth, which celebrates the day enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally informed of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

June 25, 2024 — New York Primary

Just as important as the general election is the primary, which allows you to help decide who is going to be on the ballot in November not just for the presidential election, but also for all local elections happening this year. Be sure to head to the polls and cast your ballot.

June 26, 2024 — Last day of school

School’s out! When that last bell rings, New York City public school children will start a nice, long break for the summer. This date may vary if your kids go to private school.

June 30, 2024 — NYC Pride March

Happy Pride! June will be full of Pride events in the city, with it all culminating with the annual Pride March. The march was first held in 1970 and has been an annual demonstration of civil rights.

July 4, 2024 — Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Every Fourth of July, Macy’s puts on a spectacular show of fireworks that are viewable throughout the city. There are several vantage points throughout the city, allowing New Yorkers to watch the sky light up with fireworks.

July 25 — Billy Joel’s last MSG residency show

The beloved piano man will sing the last song of his long-standing residency on July 25. Back in November, it was announced that Billy Joel’s final show, which is the 150th of the residency, would take place this summer, and the news broke after it was reported that Joel would be selling his 26-acre, Long Island estate for about $49 million.

Aug. 9, 2024 — 50th Anniversary of Watergate Scandal

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Watergate Scandal, which the Nixon administration attempted to cover up its involvement in the break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building in Washington, D.C. The aftermath resulted in President Nixon’s resignation.

Sept. 5, 2024 — First day of school

Grab your backpacks and fresh supplies, kids! Sept. 5 marks the first day of school for New York City public schools, kicking off another academic year.

Sept. 11, 2024 — Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks

2024 marks the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which claimed the lives of 2,977 people who perished in the coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines 93 in Shanksville, PA.

Oct. 17-20 2024 — New York Comic Con

The largest gathering of all things nerdy and pop culture is back and bigger than ever this year. New York Comic Con will descend on the Javits Center with all sorts of fans dressing up costume, shopping through vendors and listening to panels on their favorite pieces of media. Be sure to get your tickets early, as they sell out pretty quickly!

Oct. 31, 2024 – Village Halloween Parade

You can always count on the Village to do Halloween right. This annual parade brings the fun of the holiday to the streets with costumes, treats and of course a few tricks. Celebrate the spooky season right this year!

Nov. 3, 2024 — New York City Marathon

Runners, lace up those shoes. The New York City Marathon draws out millions of spectators each year and runners from all over who qualify for this annual race gather to take on the five-borough course.

Nov. 5, 2024 — Election Day

Get ready and head to the polls! This year is another presidential election, so make sure you practice your right to vote this year.

Nov. 28, 2024 — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Whether you’re watching it on TV or are on the streets watching it live, one thing you can always count on for Thanksgiving in New York City is this iconic parade. The parade will feature huge character balloons, floats, live performances and a visit from Santa Claus.

Dec. 31, 2024 — New Year’s Eve in Times Square

Another year gone, and it’s time once again to celebrate the New Year. As always, Times Square will be the hot spot to ring in 2025 with the ball drop, live performances and more.