Design new bowling shoes for Bowlero and you could see your work go nationwide

Bowlero Corporation is sole-searching for a new design for its tired bowling shoes.

Now through April 16, the bowling company is accepting designs for its shoes in a contest that will reward the winner with $2,500 and a fashion show debut.

Execs at the Bowlero Corporation, which has locations across the nation including the Bowlmor at Times Square, want to be bowled over by the design.

“There’s not anything wrong with the old ones, but Bowlero changed everything about bowling — we’ve installed black lights, added audio/visual equipment and offer premium food and drink options, but we haven’t changed the shoes,” said Colie Edison, the chief customer officer at Bowlero.

The new design will go on shoes at the company’s bowling alleys across the nation.

Her advice: Be bold.

There will be a template to use, but think outside of the box and “be daring,” Edison said.

“Don’t play it safe, because that’s not going to win. Modernize them to be more ‘bowled,’” she said, emphasizing the spelling. “Make this shoe synonymous with our brand — we’re not your grandfather’s bowling alley.”

You can create the design, using the provided color palette and template, with a program or by hand, but submit it as a photo file.

Five finalists will be announced in late June and they’ll be invited to Bowlmor Times Square for a legit fashion show, where models will strut down the bowling lanes in outfits matching each design. Bowlero execs and a yet-to-be-named celebrity judge will call the winning design.

So come on, fancy feet, do your best.