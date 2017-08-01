Brasil Summerfest offers 8 days of music, film & more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This year marks lucky number seven for the Brasil Summerfest, an eight-day celebration of the South American country, which organizers bill as “the largest and most important international Brazilian music festival in the world.”

Spread across Manhattan and Brooklyn at venues ranging from the massive Central Park SummerStage to the intimate Joe’s Pub, Summerfest touches on multiple aspects of Brazilian music, film and culture.

Here are some of the festival’s highlights:

Elza Soares

The samba legend released her latest album, “The Girl at the End of the World,” in 2016. She then allowed producers such as French disc jockey Gilles Peterson and Portuguese producer DJ Marfox to play with it for this year’s “End of the World” remix record — a gutsy move for an 80-year-old singer to make. (Aug. 5, Central Park SummerStage, 6 p.m., free)

‘Tropicalia’

The 2012 feature-length documentary zooms in on the late-’60s Brazilian movement led by Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso. Finding inspiration in the world of psychedelic music, they evolved their art while facing pressure from a militaristic government and the country’s left wing, which looked to reclaim “traditional” Brazilian rhythms. (Aug. 7, 8 p.m., The New School, free)

Aline Muniz

The Brazilian star and New York resident (since 2016) digitally released “Bpm: Brazilian Pop Music” this spring, a retrospective of tracks from her first three albums. Her music does for modern-day Brazilian pop what perennial Summerfest performer Bebel Gilberto and Thievery Corporation did for bossa nova in the late ’90s, combining various traditions and influences into a borderless confection. (Aug. 10, Joe’s Pub, 9 p.m., $15)

Debuts, debuts, debuts

One of the best elements of any festival like Brasil Summerfest is getting to check out new acts, and there are none newer for U.S. audiences than those making their debuts in the country. Give a warm welcome to Tim Bernardes (Aug. 11, Joe’s Pub, 6 p.m., $15), Lan Lanh (Aug. 6, Nublu, 7 p.m., $20), Rodrigo Campos (Aug. 8, NaturaBrasil Store, 6 p.m., free) and Strobo (Aug. 5, Nublu, 10 p.m., $10).

Hester Street Fair x Brasil Summerfest

The music continues into the festival’s final day, where it meets up with the popular Lower East Side soiree for great Brazilian drinks, food and street vendors. (Aug. 13, Hester Street Fair, noon-6 p.m., free)

IF YOU GO

Brasil Summerfest takes place Aug. 5-13 at various venues. Go to brasilsummerfest.com for a full schedule of events, times and ticket information.