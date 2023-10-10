FAD Market to host pop-up at Brooklyn Brewery this weekend

For one weekend only, FAD Market is teaming up with Brooklyn Brewery to host a pop-up market location for beer enthusiasts in New York City.

On Oct. 14-15, Brooklyn Brewery will set up shop inside FAD Market’s Packaging Hall from 12 to 6 p.m. Those who swing through can have a chance to learn about the canning process for a special small batch of brews.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can come through the brewery and enjoy a selection of beer on tap, including Octoberfest and Pumpkin Ale, as well as go through the tasting room. From 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15, Brooklyn Brewery provides free guided tours that start on the hour.

Just like in previous FAD Markets, guests will be able to shop from over 25 makers and vendors that are local to New York City.

Brooklyn Brewery’s Packaging Hall is located at 79 N 11th St. in Brooklyn. For more information about FAD Market, visit fadmarket.co.