Flatiron NoMad Partnership BID launches lineup of holiday programming

The Flatiron NoMad Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) is getting New Yorkers in the Holiday mood with the announcement of “Flatiron NoMad Holiday Cheer!”

The festive and fun outdoor public programming includes a Winter Solstice celebration, live caroling, activities and games, holiday themed walking tours, gift guides, treats, giveaways and more. The fest takes place throughout the month of December and across the district, from the Flatiron Plazas to the NoMad Piazza.

Visitors are encouraged to support local businesses while they shop for the holidays, the Partnership’s website—FlatironNoMad.nyc— is providing shoppers with deals and holiday gift guides from local retailers as well as holiday dining options.

James Mettham, President of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership spoke on the upcoming month saying, “This holiday season, we invite visitors from near and far to discover Flatiron and NoMad and experience the festive energy that courses through our district. With nearly 200 retail shops at every price point, nearly 400 bars and restaurants to satisfy all tastes, and a wide variety of cultural offerings, Flatiron and NoMad have something for everyone.”

The programming for “Flatiron NoMad Holiday Cheer!” takes place throughout the month with various activities and fun for everyone, the schedule of events is below.

Public Cheer Activations

Dec. 9, 12-3 p.m.- Flatiron South Plaza provides free hot cider from Flatiron Plate, curling, and holiday music.

Dec. 10, 12-3 p.m.- NoMad Piazza – Broadway between 25th & 26th Street provides visitors with free hot drinks, candy cane guessing game, curling, and holiday music.

Dec. 14, 12-3 p.m.- East 28th Street and Park Avenue South presents holiday music by live carolers enlivening the streetscape.

Dec. 17, 12-3 p.m.- Plaza at 48 West 27th Street has free hot drinks & sweets provided by Bombay Sandwich Co., live music by carolers, and a candy cane guessing game & prize giveaway.

Holiday Walking Tours

Holiday walking tours take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. Visitors meet at the tip of the Flatiron Building, on 23rd Street just east of Fifth Avenue for a 90-minute journey with a holiday twist.

Madison Square Park Conservancy Holiday Tree Lighting

Join Madison Square Park for the 110th annual holiday tree lighting on Dec. 7, 4-6 p.m. The tree lighting features live performances by Hannah Kidwell (Courtesy of Tin Pan Alley) and the NYL Singers (from New York Life Insurance Company)

Winter Solstice Celebration with MoMath

On Dec. 21, 12-3 p.m., The National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) invites visitors to experience the intriguing reflection of a life-sized kaleidoscope, doughnuts and hot chocolate will be provided by Krispy Kreme at the event.

Holiday Gift Guides

Shop local and find the perfect holiday gifts for loved ones with three comprehensive gift guides for the holidays, that highlight local businesses such as Jacadi Paris, Herman Miller, Rizzoli Bookstore, Pretty Please Skin Care and Chocolat Moderne. The gift guides are below:

Holiday Retail Gift Guide

Health & Wellness Gift Guide

Foodie Gift Guide

Digital Giveaways

Weekly digital giveaways will be hosted on Instagram @FlatironNY as well as the weekly newsletter to win prizes from local businesses.

On Mondays, people can enter to win a new prize via our Instagram or through email at [email protected]

On Wednesdays, a trivia question will be sent in the Partnership’s email newsletter for a chance to win.

For more information, visit FlatironNoMad.nyc.