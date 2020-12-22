New Alternatives brings gifts to LGBTQ youth with Gay Santa Project | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Gay Santa Claus is coming to town.

The team at New Alternatives, a drop-in crisis center serving homeless queer youth and individuals with living with HIV in New York City, is busy preparing the organization’s Gay Santa project.

Volunteers are distributing gifts at Metro Baptist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m., though individuals seeking gifts had been required to send their requests by Dec. 13. New Alternatives’ holiday party was canceled due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions, but the group is offering a holiday bag along with a boxed Christmas dinner.

The agency saw a record number of letters to Santa in 2020, with 233 queer youth penning their wish lists. The group’s director, Kate Barnhart, told Gay City News the city’s queer homeless community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

“People are asking for coats and things that are just a lot more practical,” she said. “And sort of reflect the fact that some of their basic needs are not being met this year.”

LGBTQ youth were already disproportionally affected by homelessness when compared to the cis-straight community, with queer young people making up 43 percent of the nation’s youth homelessness population, according to a 2012 report from UCLA’s William’s Institute.

Those disparities have only been exacerbated during the pandemic. New Alternatives has seen an uptick in requests for gift cards that cover food and clothing and Barnhart said the “somber tone” of the letters appears to reflect the growing toll of COVID-19 on folks’ mental health.