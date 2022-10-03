This October people will get the opportunity to walk through an immersive, entangling exhibit detailing the life and art of iconic artist Frida Kahlo.

“Frida Kahlo, The Immersive Biography” is coming to the Immersive Pavilion in Brooklyn beginning Oct. 27 and is the only official exhibition headed by the Frida Kahlo Corporation.

Put on as a collaborative project between Layers of Reality, Frida Kahlo Corporation, Loud and Live and Primo Entertainment— this exhibition features seven distinct areas to truly immerse the audience in Kahlo’s historic life and art. Layers of Reality is an innovative digital arts center based in Spain, translating their know-how into an enveloping virtual reality experience.

Through mesmerizing projections, historical photographs, hypnotic installations, digital art and virtual reality— the audience can enter the life of Kahlo and the captivating visuals that help tell her story from beginning to end.

The exhibition has been inching its way across the United States and Europe this year, making Brooklyn the 5th city to host. The tour will continue crawling across the states later this year, ending in Latin America.

Tickets can be bought at fridakahlonyc.com and begin at $38.99. For an extra fee VIP and further VR options are available to add to the base ticket. The exhibition can be found at 261 Water Street on Wednesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional updates and information as it’s released, check @fridakahlonyc on Instagram.