Get running in NYC, from Blacklight to Halloween-themed runs

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Lace up your sneakers for these outdoor runs in NYC:

Percy Sutton Harlem 5K Run: Run in honor of the late Manhattan borough president, civil rights attorney and longtime runner. The run, part of Harlem Week festivities, kicks off at Jackie Robinson Park and weaves through Harlem. Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m., $19-$34; begins at 136th Street and Edgecombe Avenue, harlemweek.com

Wanderlust 108: This wellness festival starts off with a 5K through Prospect Park, followed by yoga, meditation, essential oils workshops and more. Sept. 10, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $55; Prospect Park, The Nethermead, wanderlust.com

Blacklight Run: You’ll be literally glowing when you finish this 3-mile race in Brooklyn — participants are sprayed with glow powder throughout the nighttime run. Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45 (includes admission to an after-party); Aviation Sports and Events Center, 3159 Flatbush Ave., blacklightrun.com/newyorkny

NYRR Kurt Steiner Cross Country: This Bronx 5K run, which honors the late race announcer and founding NYRR member, begins in Van Cortlandt Park at The Flats and makes a loop past the mansion and around the Back Hills. Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m. $8-$13; Van Cortlandt Park, nyrr.org

Music That Heals 20th Anniversary 5K Run and Half-Marathon: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this 5K — which this year includes a half-marathon for the first time. The race benefits a nonprofit that brings music to sick kids and adults. Sept. 24, 7:30 a.m. (half-marathon), 10:30 a.m. (5K), $60-$75; Prospect Park Bandshell, Prospect Park West at Ninth Street, musicthatheals.org

NYRR’s Grete’s Great Gallop: Join more than 5,000 other runners for this 10K in Central Park honoring legend Grete Waitz, who won nine New York City Marathons and five New York Mini 10K runs. Oct. 1, 8 a.m., $10-$33; Central Park, begins on East Drive near 69th Street, nyrr.org

NYCRUNS Haunted Island 5K & 10K: Put on your Halloween best and take in the views of Manhattan and Queens as you run a loop around Roosevelt Island. Stick around for a photo booth and costume contest. Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. (5K) and 9:30 a.m. (10K), $35-$50; Roosevelt Island’s Firefighters Field, 405 Main St., nycruns. com