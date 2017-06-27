Hannibal For King chats famous video, favorite move ahead of UFL World Cup

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It all started with a YouTube video.

In July 2008, a four-minute video went up showing off Hannibal Tyron Lanham’s gravity-defying moves on pullup bars, monkey bars, benches and other equipment in parks and playgrounds.

Nearly 10 years — and more than 10 million views — later, the Queens native, 39, is considered a pioneer in calisthenics— and better known by the name Hannibal For King.

Next week, the Jamaica resident makes a rare appearance in New York at the Urban Fitness League World Cup. The July 4 competition, at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk, will feature 20 extreme calisthenics athletes from 11 different countries in one-on-one battles and freestyle competitions.

amNewYork spoke with Lanham, who has a showcase at the UFL World Cup, about the sport.

What’s the story behind your first video?

Me and a friend of mine were just bored. I had gotten a camera to take pictures of my kids. My friend said, “Could I use your camera?” We went to different parks working out. The reason it got put up — one of the young gentlemen in the neighborhood, he’d seen me and heard we were doing the video. He said, “You should put it up on YouTube.” He’s younger than me, I didn’t know what YouTube was. He said, “Give me the camera, and if you’re comfortable, I’ll put it up.” So all of the views are going to my friend. Google contacted me maybe three, four years ago, that I had more views than Lady Gaga.

Nearly 10 years since the video went up, how has the scene grown and changed?

It’s like a chain reaction. They see one person doing it and say, “You know what, I’m going to try that.” They’re more willing. They’re taking a chance. And of course the unity — I didn’t think I would know this many people that I can’t understand the language they’re speaking. So that right there is a blessing.

What’s the origin of your nickname?

Hannibal is my government name, not a stage name. I’m just who I am. I’m not into acting, I like to be straight up and honest with everybody. I wanted to keep it humble. … The “King” came from, I just wanted to be the top. We all want to be that. And I just didn’t want to say Hannibal the King — it wasn’t that I was looking to be a king of the sport, I was just putting it out there — it was like a vote. On Instagram, I like that people are now putting their names, and then “for King.”

What parks in NYC are ideal for calisthenics?

I started my whole journey in Jamaica, Queens, at Marconi Park. All of us from the neighborhood call it 48 Park, because of the school there, PS 48. There’s a park called Brookville Park in Rosedale, the borderline of Queens and Long Island — that’s a very popular park. And there’s a third, St. Albans, in Jamaica, Queens.

What is your favorite move?

The flag, I love to do the flag [when your body is suspended from a vertical pole, parallel to the ground]. The flag is something that, you just feel good. Not anybody can do that. You grab a pole, gate, whatever you can grab. And it has to be straight. A lot of people are doing the flag, but it’s not the flag. They can call themselves “the flag that the wind is blowing” — it’s not straight.

IF YOU GO

The UFL World Cup is July 4 at 6 p.m. at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk | 3052 W. 21st St., Coney Island | tickets from $10 | visit uflpro.com for more