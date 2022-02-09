Here are a few things to do this weekend of love in New York City

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you are unsure of what to do with your significant other or are looking for a self-care day, here are a few things you can do around the city to kick off your Valentine’s Day weekend!

Museum of Ice Cream

Feb. 11-14, 558 Broadway, New York

The Museum of Ice Cream is offering two tickets for the price of one during the Valentine’s Day weekend. Visitors are invited to bring old cell phones to donate to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in exchange for a free scoop of ice cream in the café. During this holiday weekend, the museum will be serving limited edition treats, Valentine’s Day trivia, fun crafts and more! The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 with registration online.

Valentine’s Day Treats with Farm to People

Feb. 9-14, 1100 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn

Farm to People is teaming up with New York Pastry Chef Zoë Kanan to deliver boutique Valentine’s Day treats to customers around the city. They sell Tiramisu for $39.99 and an artisan cookie tin for $29.99. Through this event, Farm to People hopes to provide awareness for their mission of building a better food system, starting with the community of New York City.

Kiss & Tell

Feb. 13 The Jane Hotel, 113 Jane St., New York

Join comedians Ann Filbin, Emmy Harrington and Bobby Hankinson for a night of comedy. They give their best advice on dating and love, with interactive games for the audience and giveaways. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Flatiron Valentine’s Day Walking Tour

Feb 13, Flatiron Building, on 23rd St., New York

This guided tour by Miriam Berman is a chance to uncover the hidden stories of love within the historic Flatiron neighborhood. Participants will learn about Presidents and celebrities that lived there and found love that involved scandals and romance. The tour is 90 minutes and starts at 11 a.m. no registration is required to attend.

Valentine’s Special: Van Gogh with Live Music

Feb. 14, 300 Vesey St 3rd Floor, New York

This live performance of classical pieces includes “Moon River” from the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s “Love Theme” from Romeo and Juliet, among others. An immersion in Van Gogh’s masterpiece with digital displays and effects. An evening of love and art. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. General admission is $79.90 and there is also a couples package for $95.

Crickets Candy Creation: Crafts and Chocolate Extravaganza

Feb. 9-13, 200 Hudson St., New York

Crickets Candy Creation hosts two family-friendly Valentine’s Day events, including making crafts like heart-shaped pendants and sparkling red slime. The event is from 12 to 6 p.m. General admission is $65 and creator companion ticket is $45. On Feb. 13, 4 to 5:30 p.m., enjoy a chocolate extravaganza, including making chocolate magic wands, brownies, and more! Tickets for ages 2 and up start at $80.

Green-Wood Cemetery: The Happily Never After Tour

Feb 12, 500 25th St, Brooklyn, New York

This walking tour will make various stops around the memorial, telling the dramatic love stories of prominent New Yorkers. People like the choir singer Eleanor Mills and Edward Wheeler Hall, the priest who were accused of being in an affair and later found murdered in 1922. To the mother and wife of President Theodore Roosevelt, Martha Bullock and Alice Hathaway, who both died on Feb. 14., and many other stories like this. The tour will be from 12 to 2 p.m. and is $30/$25 for members.

Make Your Own Bouquet

Feb 11, 51 W 54th St, New York

Conrad Hotel is partnering with FloraBrook, a fresh flower company, to offer a make your own bouquet pop-up as Valentine’s Day and New York Fashion Week approaches. Guests can arrange their florals with the assistance of a floral designer. The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. in the hotel’s lobby. Free but an appointment is required to attend.

Anti-Valentine’s Day: Bring in a Photo of Your Ex in Exchange for a Drink

Feb 12, 180 Orchard St 15th floor, New York

Hotel Indigo’s rooftop lounge, Mr. Purple, hosts the ultimate anti-Valentine’s Day party. Decorations include black balloons, flowers and heart-shaped wreaths behind the bar. Bring a photo of your ex and let the bartender rip it up in exchange for a drink. To get in the event is free, but you must reserve a spot.