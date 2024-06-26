L’Alliance New York to host a Bastille Day celebration

Join L’Alliance New York City’s Bastille Day celebration on Madison Avenue this upcoming July 14.

On this same day, in 1789, tired of the Monarchy that ruled over France, a military fortress and prison was stormed by revolutionaries. Not long after, this day came to be known as la Fête Nationale Française or Le 14 Juillet and celebrated every year similar to the Fourth of July.

For more than 20 years, L’Alliance, has been celebrating this holiday in New York City with their famous street fair. This year the street fair is bigger and better than ever with more than 50 local vendors, sport-themed games for the whole family, film screenings and music performances. DJ Julien’s music will brighten up this already joyful celebration.

The celebration will kick off with a photo truck where visitors can get their picture taken to be displayed in a city-block-long mural which will be on display for the whole day. This mural is part of a global art project by artist JR. Premium shopping returns to The French Garden showcasing more than a dozen luxury shops from 60 to 61 St. featuring food, beverage, beauty, lifestyle, travel and leisure products.

At 12:40 p.m. join L’Alliance New York’s immersive reenactment of the 1967 performance of Blank Placard Dance, Replay. From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. join Le Skyrim for a Rosé and Bubbly tasting party. Pair up wine selections with sweet bites and a jazz performance by the Margot Sergent Quartet. At 2 p.m. head to Florence Gould Theater for a movie screening of Chicken for Linda. At 5:00 p.m. catch the New York City premier of Quentin Dupiex’s Daaaaaalí!

For the whole family, French ball games will be available, face painting for the youngest visitors, chess and a ring toss game. A dynamic scavenger hunt that invites attendees to pick up a “passport” and visit the eight locations in order to receive a medal. For the most dynamic, learn Pétanque or show off your Pétanque skills. Finally, for the car lovers, Citroën Car Show will have a display of classic French car models.

When: Sunday July 14, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Madison Avenue from 59th St to 63th St