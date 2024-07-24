New Yorkers invited to create mosaic out of LEGO blocks for Penn Station entrance

Unleash your creativity with LEGO at Penn Station.

On July 24, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. LEGOLAND New York and the MTA invite New Yorkers, commuters and tourists to be part of this unique interactive LEGO art experience.

With the purpose of beautifying the train station’s 33rd Street and 7th Avenue entrance, participants will create a large-scale mosaic made of LEGO bricks.

Taking only a small portion of New Yorker’s busy day, they are encouraged to participate in this one-of-a-kind event before heading to their next destination.

With the help of the event organizers, 33,000 LEGO bricks will be available for use.

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to see Lady Liberty and a train conductor built out of LEGO Minifigures.

This event is open and free to the public of all ages. Perfect to spice up an ordinary summer day. Those interested will be able to find the event underneath the main elevators at the 33rd Street and 7th Avenue entrance.