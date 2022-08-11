Machine de Cirque to come to Little Island this month

Little Island, a community space known for its rich history and exciting shows, will be presenting another performance. Hailing from up north, the Quebec City-based troupe Machine de Cirque will be showing off their skills at The Amph on Aug.26.

Machine de Cirque is a company that approaches circus acts in a whole new light. They perform their stunning movements while employing the power of emotions, poetry, intelligence and humor. They blur the line between contemporary circus acts and theatrical performance, blending the two into something uniquely them.

Yohann Trépanier, graduate of the Québec City and Montréal circus schools and co-founder of the group, has performed in many countries across the continents of Europe, North America and Asia. He has worked as a designer on the hit show Cirque du Soleil and has curated performances that have gained over 150 million views on Youtube. Trépanier’s expertise guarantees an amazing and memorable performance.

Machine de Cirque’s newest act, Robot Infidèle, is meant to make viewers feel touched by the group’s performance arts. It promises to amaze you with a fantastic display of talent and hard work. The story the company is trying to tell is of a laborer who is hard at work making new inventions out of everyday objects. His exploration takes him on a journey of productivity and creativity. Seemingly average props will seem like magic when used in this performance piece. The experience will be a night to remember for viewers of all ages.

Machine de Cirque hopes they can learn from their experience in New York City in their mission to gain expertise and experience from regions across the world.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be bought here.