Miss Dog Mom Pageant to be ‘empowering’ experience for pet owners

Miss Dog Mom is the first pageant of its kind and will debut in New York City in May 2019. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

If your dog is your baby and you can still be glam despite a few stray dog hairs, you may want to try out for the Miss Dog Mom Pageant — which debuts in New York City in May 2019.

In a world full of beauty pageants and dog shows, there’s wasn’t one that merged the two worlds together, which is why Desh Valcin of Chase & Papi, a luxury pet event planning company, decided to create Miss Dog Mom.

“I have been part of a pageant before and there is a gap — there’s no pageants for dog moms,” she told amNewYork. “My experience was so empowering that I wanted to share that with dog moms.”

Teaming up with Pet Lifestyles magazine and WizSmart Dog Pee Pads (let’s be real), Valcin, who has two dogs of her own — you guessed it, Chase and Papi — is on the hunt for 21 stylish, poised and articulate dog moms who love and take good care of their glamorous dogs. They’ll compete for bragging rights, a one-page spread in Pet Lifestyles magazine, prize money and a donation to the animal charity of their choice.

“We’re looking for a dog mom who is confident, graceful, sophisticated, with a great personality and a huge heart,” Valcin said. “We want this to feel like a competition, but want the women to feel they’re part of a family.”

The women will be judged in three segments — interview, style challenge and evening gown — while their dogs will be judged solely in the evening wear category. Yes, your cosmopolitan canine will need to be just as elegantly dressed as you are.

Moms won’t have to demonstrate a talent, but be outgoing, intelligent and dynamic, “representing the beauty of being a dog mom,” according to the pageant’s call to contestants.

With two audition dates left (Aug. 18 and 25), the search is heating up, so if you and your mutt are mutually magnificent, head to chasepapi.com to see all the requirements and to sign up for an audition, and check Chase & Papi’s Instagram (@chasepapi1) for developments.

If the pageant is successful, Valcin says she’d like to start a Mr. Dog Dad pageant, but for now, may the best dog mom win.