More vendors added to lineup for this fall’s New York Coffee Festival

Some days it’s difficult to get up in the morning and feel energized. That’s why tons of Americans turn to coffee to get their daily caffeinated energy boost. The New York Coffee Festival will be celebrating this timeless beverage from Oct. 7 – 9.

This year’s festival is partnered with a variety of different coffee shops to bring you diverse flavors and an enjoyable experience for everyone. Some shops to look forward to are Slayer Espresso Machines, Raaka Chocolate, Oatly, Blank Street, Bodum, Rishi Tea, Dona Chai, Variety Coffee Roasters, Bluestone Lane, Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters, Parlor Coffee, Battenkill Valley Creamery, Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey, Barista Attitude and many more.

The festival does not just celebrate coffee, but also food, cocktails, tea, live music and art. A variety of street-food will also be served so you’re not drinking on an empty stomach. The over 100 exhibitors will offer unlimited tasting of their products over the three-day celebration.

100% of the festival’s profits will be donated to Project Waterfall, an NYC-based charity organization that provides clean, life-saving water to countries that grow coffee beans. The charity has donated over $2 million to these communities, giving about 70,000 people the human right to clean water.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we have achieved with charity: water since the beginning of our partnership in 2014,” shares festival founder Jeffrey Young. “Through the New York and Los Angeles Coffee Festivals, we’ve raised over $280,000 and reached over 7,800 people with clean drinking water in Rwanda and Ethiopia. This year we are hoping to change even more lives.”

The Lab will also be collaborating with the festival to offer guests interactive demonstrations, workshops, talks and tastings. The Coffee Music Project will be the ones to provide the live music, while The Coffee Art Project will be the ones to provide art from local emerging artists for the festival.

The festival will be at the Metropolitan Pavilion on 125 W 18th St. Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased here. Go now because they are expected to sell out quickly!