White Noise Coffee Co. opens its first Manhattan location

With two successful locations in Brooklyn and Queens, White Noise Coffee Co. is celebrating the opening of its first Manhattan location in Hell’s Kitchen.

White Noise Coffee Co. now has a third location at 829 Eleventh Avenue. As a welcoming space providing a soothing atmosphere, it is only fitting that White Noise Coffee opens a shop in the heart of the loud and fast-paced city.

Led by owner, barista and entrepreneur Vanesa Kim, White Noise Coffee Co. offers impeccable craft coffee and a growing menu of breakfast and lunch options highlighting homemade and organic offerings, with light Asian influences. From the sounds of cups clinking, steam wands blasting, espresso beans grinding and every little conversation in the store, the environment of the shop is as the name suggests.

Upon entering, guests are welcomed into a soothing, zen and mindful space that appeals to the senses in every form. A perfect oasis in the bustle of the city. The white noise of a coffee shop is at the center of the founder, Vanessa Kim’s vision for her business.

Kim always dreamed of owning her own cafe after falling in love with the art of coffee making. In 2018, Kim convinced her parents to transform their Korean bodega in Flushing, Queens into a coffee shop. Thus, making this the first location of White Noise Coffee.

Inspired by her father’s values and Korean upbringing, Kim operated White Noise with perfection and quality. Staff and baristas are carefully trained to provide top-notch service to every order and customer. Additionally, White Noise roasts their own beans to ensure maximum flavor, freshness and quality.

White Noise’s second location in Downtown Brooklyn also upholds such outstanding values to ensure the best coffee and other menu items for their guests.

For more information, visit whitenoisecoffeeco.com.