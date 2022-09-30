Nets to host Practice in the Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park next week

The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting their annual Practice in the Park, an open practice and fan fest at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2 on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The free, open to anyone event begins at 12 p.m. and will feature entertainment honoring the team’s celebration of 10 Years in Brooklyn.

This year’s Practice in the Park will include musical performances, a celebrity basketball game, awards, food, prizes and interactive activities for fans. Prior to the team’s practice, the Nets will host their first annual Brooklyn Park Classic, a game presented by SeatGeek, featuring influencers and celebrities coached by Nets legendary player Kerry Kittles and DiDi Richards of New York Liberty. Also taking the court prior to the practice, programming will feature youth from the Nets Academy and a girls basketball showcase featuring some of the best middle school hoopers in the city. Fans will also be able to watch performances by Joey Bada$$ and Flipp Dinero, the Brooklynettes Dance Team, Team Hype and The Brooklyn Nets Beats Drumline.

After the team’s practice is complete, Brooklyn Nets players will recognize deserving children from the Nets’ community partner organizations to gift their jerseys. Throughout the event, fans can snack from various local food trucks, partake in merch giveaways and interactive photo opportunities, including a station where fans can pose in a Nets press conference setup and enter to win a year’s supply of BioSteel. The Nets have also provided the event with an on-site barber. The Nets have spent the last 10 years as Brooklyn’s team and have made efforts towards bringing the community together, and their Practice in the Park is yet another way for fans to celebrate the team and spectate the oncoming season.

Fans can attend Practice in the Park by claiming complimentary tickets when they are released to the public today. For more information and to be alerted when tickets are released, fans can follow the Brooklyn Nets on social media at @brooklynnets on all channels or sign up for the Brooklyn Nets mailing list at brooklynnets.com.