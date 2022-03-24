Fornino’s rooftop at Brooklyn Bridge Park reopens for spring, sushi pop-up in Williamsburg extended

Fornino’s rooftop at Brooklyn Bridge Park reopens for weekend specials, and Underground Sushi’s pop-up in Williamsburg is extended.

Fornino’s seasonal rooftop reopens at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 with specials over the weekend. As the warmer weather months approach, Fornino’s Brooklyn Bridge Park location will have all-day happy hour specials. That means $5 beers, $10 wines and specialty cocktails for $12!

More information can be found by visiting www.fornino.com.

“Fornino at Pier 6 will be celebrating its 10th season this year. We’re opening this weekend with an all-day happy hour on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the occasion from our rooftop bar. We’re excited to welcome guests this spring and summer,” said Fornino chef and owner Michael Ayoub. “Expect new menu additions like focaccia sandwiches and special wood-fire lobster nights throughout the season.”

Over in Williamsburg, the Underground Sushi pop-up at Ainslie, in Williamsburg, presented by former Executive Sushi Chef from Koi, Nobuhiro Hamazaki, will be extended one month due to its high demand by customers.

The pop-up first debuted on Feb. 22 and is extended until April 22. The guests can choose from two menus: Italian classics from Executive Chef John DeLucie and Japanese delights from Chef Nobuhiro Hamazaki. Underground Sushi’s menu features Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Truffle Avocado Crispy Rice, Poke Tuna and more for appetizers. Sushi rolls like Spicy Salmon and Tuna Rolls to Avocado and Cucumber.

To make a reservation at Ainslie in Williamsburg, visit ainsliebk.com.