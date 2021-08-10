New ramen restaurant Marufuku Ramen comes to East Village

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Turn off the stove and put away the Top Ramen – a new ramen restaurant, San-Francisco-renowned, is coming to the East Village.

Known for their Hakata-style ramen, which incorporates thin noodles and pork broth, Marufuku Ramen is well known in California, with locations across the state. Now they’re expanding across the country, to New York City’s East Village, with a new location at 92 2nd Avenue.

“The entire Marufuku Ramen family is excited about the opportunity to bring our famous ramen across the country to New York,” said Eiichi Mochizuki, co-founder. “It’s truly a dream come true for all of us.”

Besides their Hakata-style ramen, Marufuku also offers a wide variety of Japanese culinary fare, from rice bowls, to takoyaki, to gyoza. But their specialty is their tonkatsu ramen, done in a traditional style where the broth is “cooked for several hours to extract umami flavor,” served with “ultra-thin artisanal noodles and Cha-shu made from specially selected pork.” Paitan, and vegetable ramens, are also available.

Open Sunday to Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 10, Marufuku Ramen does both dine-out and take-out. For more information, visit www.marufukuramen.com/eastvillage.