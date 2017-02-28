NYC Children’s Cabinet hosts ‘baby showers’ for new and expecting parents

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This is for all the new New Yorkers.

New and expecting parents and caregivers are invited to attend city “baby showers,” organized by the NYC Children’s Cabinet, where they can learn how to promote healthy brain development in their newborns.

Five showers will be held across the city now through spring, during which families can find information and resources on nutrition, sleep safety, early childhood education and more. The events will also provide practical items such as diapers and clothing.

The first of the free showers kicks off March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Monsignor Scanlan High School, 915 Hutchinson River Pkwy., in the Bronx. Up to 40 city agencies and community organizations are expected to attend.

For more info and to RSVP, visit www1.nyc.gov/site/childrenscabinet/initiatives/baby-showers.page.