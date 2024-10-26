NYC Jewelry Week to return with dazzling displays and programming in November

The seventh edition of NYC Jewelry Week (NYCJW) is returning with lots to share about bling next month.

From Nov. 18-24, NYCJW has a dynamic lineup of innovative and immersive programming to celebrate the artistry behind the jewelry.

“It is incredibly exciting to hear directly from the artists and designers who create the jewelry that we place on our bodies every day. These aren’t just objects of adornment but heirlooms we’ve bonded with, so to have access to these individuals is really thrilling. But even beyond this, for one week out of the year, NYC becomes the jewelry capital of the world with events featuring local and international designers around the city,” said Bella Neyman, Founder of NYC Jewelry Week.

NYCJW will feature exhibitions, collaborations, first-look designer reveals and exclusive events, all of which are free and open to the public and led by trailblazers in the jewelry community. This year’s theme is “Wonder & Wander,” which reflects the multifaceted nature of jewelry as both art and personal expression.

In addition to the programming, NYCJW will continue its commitment to inclusivity and advancement in the jewelry world through its mentorship programs: HERE WE ARE (HWA) and One For the Future. NYCJW will also be presenting the HWA Awards to recognize talent from within the initiative. This year’s WA Exhibition Award winner (sponsored by David Yurman), Lisette Scott of Jam+Rico, will debut her new Island Gold collection and lead a conversation on cultural identity on Nov. 19. Among those honored this year will be his year’s Emerging Entrepreneurship Award recipients, Omar Monroy and Yacine Hamdani (sponsored by Halstead), at the Rock the Jewels Gala in partnership with the Black in Jewelry Coalition (Nov. 21).

Throughout the week, there will be in-person and virtual events for New Yorkers to learn more about designers and the featured jewelry. For a full list of exhibitions and events, visit nycjewelryweek.com.