Jewel thief snags $40,000 of valuables from Brooklyn woman

The suspect in the jewelry robbery in Brooklyn.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for the jewel thief who looted $40,000 worth of goods from a 40-year-old Brooklyn woman.

The victim told police that she was walking towards her Bushwick home when the suspect approached and threatened to harm her and her children unless she handed over whatever jewelry she had inside the residence.

Fearful for her kids, the victim ran into the home near Central Avenue and Putnam Avenue, and quickly returned with $40,000 worth of jewelry, cops said.

The suspect snagged the valuables and fled in a gray SUV undetected.

Police described the suspect as having a light complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, blue medical mask, blue button-down short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.