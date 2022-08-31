New York City’s Fortune & Frame finds success in making lockets that keep fortunes safe and close to your heart

What started as a way to keep a fortune from a cookie safe has since turned into a full-scale jewelry business.

One day in 2011, New York City resident Gretel Going got a fortune from a fortune cookie that she found particularly insightful. She stuck it on the fridge with a magnet and would often find that it had fallen on the floor every day while she was out.

“I thought, I need a frame for it. So I would go on Amazon, I had this vision for a little frame that I could put on the fridge, and how does this not exist? I’ve never typed anything into Amazon and have it not exist. So I went to google, and there’s nothing there,” said Going. “I didn’t think of myself as a person to do it, but it kept haunting me, so I thought, I’m going to figure this out.”

This set Going on a two-year journey to create Fortune & Frame, a jewelry company that specializes in lockets that are meant to hold fortunes from fortune cookies. With no background in jewelry, it took a minute for Going to get her footing, but after getting guidance from the wife of a jeweler, Going was able to come up with the beginning locket designs: a book, an envelope, and the fan-favorite fortune cookie.

“We did these longer lockets that look like a storybook almost, you can swap out the words, I love the idea that this could evolve with you, and as you learned a lesson or overcame a challenge, you can put whatever the next thing is in there,” said Going. “I had introduced 300 fortunes that were notes to myself that I was writing during this journey of figuring all of this out. I knew what they meant to me but people were connecting with those words in a completely different way than what originally inspired them for me.”

At first, Going wasn’t sold on the idea of doing a fortune cookie-shaped locket. Going says that she was afraid of being too kitschy with a fortune cookie, but after some convincing, she relented and added it to the lineup.

The brand launched officially in 2014 and quickly rose to popularity when singer-songwriter Lorde was spotted with the fortune cookie locket out in public.

“I had teamed up with a PR person and she had surprised me that day. She came in and showed me a picture of Lorde with our original fortune cookie locket, and she was like, ‘Look what I’ve got, her manager sent it to me,'” Going recalled. “The day that we were launching, I’m here thinking, ‘Who am I to design jewelry, who’s going to care about this, does anyone even like it?’ But then we got the Lorde thing immediately and people started sharing it. We started getting immediate press coverage at that point, people thought it was interesting and also people could just relate because people carry fortunes.”

The business expanded to create more jewelry pieces, including different-shaped lockets, pendants, bracelets, rings, earrings, and mini frames. In addition to a now bustling online retail site, Fortune & Frame pieces are now being sold in over 400 stores across the country, such as Harvey Nichols Hong Kong, Lord & Taylor, Anthropologie, Free People, and Von Maur, and have appeared on QVC a few times as well.

Fortune & Frame has since grown to where Going doesn’t need to do absolutely everything herself. In the beginning, she was running around the Diamond District picking up products, making the chains for the jewelry, and managing the shipping. Now, she has a team of sales reps that help build relationships with stores as well as a team managing wholesale orders.

“We are not huge, but we’ve come a long way. We’ve never taken funding so it’s whatever the company makes goes into growing it. It can grow itself,” said Going.

As the years went on, Fortune & Frame continued to find success, particularly in online sales. Luckily, the company wasn’t hit hard at all by the COVID-19 pandemic — in fact, Going says that Fortune & Frame’s online retail business was pulling in Black Friday sales during the first year of the pandemic.

However, what Going didn’t expect was how the products from Fortune & Frame were impacting her customers.

“We started getting all of these notes during the pandemic saying ‘You helped me get through this.’ We weren’t actually doing anything different marketing-wise, but I guess it was the quotes and us sharing our community stories, which is kind of our thing,” said Going.

The notes were unprompted and unexpected, said Going, with customers sending stories such as:

My daughter’s dog passed away unexpectedly while sleeping in the bed between her and her fiancé. Binky was a rescue and was only 7 years old. My daughter and her fiancé were so devastated because they had so many plans with Binky and she passed away much too soon. Binky was to be the “dog of honor” in their wedding. I had seen your fortune cookie locket and saved the Instagram post for a future gift idea. The night before Binky passed my daughter took a picture of her with her fortune cookie paper and it said…see picture below. I thought it would mean so much for my daughter to wear Binky’s fortune from their last night together. Thank you for having such a unique locket. I’ve always saved my memorable fortunes and taped them in my planners. Now we all can save and wear our own lockets with special memories.

“We were getting more of these kinds of notes from people, and more people ordered — we had Black Friday traffic all throughout the first year of COVID,” said Going. “We realized it was because of these notes that people were sending us. It wasn’t just because they were buying online, they were looking for meaning and hope.”

As the business continues to expand, Fortune & Frame plans to release secret fortune candles, which reveal the fortune inside after burning the candle, and Going is dabbling with the idea of creating journals with provocative writing prompts. Going has learned a ton not just about business, such as taking on a business partner who lets her be the soul of the company while he manages the financials and logistics, but about herself along the way while building Fortune & Frame from the ground up.

“This whole thing has almost been a spiritual journey as much as a business journey. There has been stuff from a personal standpoint, big lessons like you can’t do this on your own. You have to rely on other people, which means trusting other people,” said Going. “It can be very hard to learn how to be vulnerable, you have to learn how to say I don’t know. Those were huge personal things that continue to this day.”

For more information or to shop online, visit fortuneandframe.com.