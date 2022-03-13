St. Patrick’s Day | Here are a few things to do to stay green this week

St. Patricks Day is approaching. If you and your friends are looking for ways to tap into your Irish heritage or just get to the taproom, today is your lucky day. Here are a few things to do to kick off your St. Patrick’s Day around the city.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 17, 5 Ave, starting at East 44th Street and ending at East 79th Street.

New York City hosts its annual parade to recognize Irish culture and heritage to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The parade starts at 11 a.m.

Luxe St. Patrick’s Day Event

March 17, The Flatiron Room, 175 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010

The Flatiron Room is offering an Irish whiskey tasting. There you will be educated on whiskey tasting in their private dining room at The Flatiron Room, light snacks included. The whiskey sommelier will guide you through 6 different whiskies from Ireland and come to appreciate the beauty in Irish whisky. The word whisky comes from the Irish uisce beatha, meaning water of life. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person.

Casual Whiskey Drinks with Friends

March 17, The Grey Mare, 61 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

The Grey Mare is owned by Tom O’Bryne, who is from Ireland. This Irish Pub located in the East Village attracts those who love all things whiskey. This is the perfect spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with their new cocktails on the menu! The pub will open at noon.

Watermark

March 17, Seaport District Pier 15, 78 South St, New York, NY 10006

A St. Patrick’s Day celebration is not complete without a scenic view of the Manhattan skyline, Jamaica Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Watermark is prepared to bring you a one-of-a-king St. Patrick’s Day experience by offering Irish Beer, mini-kegs and traditional St. Patrick’s Day cocktails. Free. You can view the special menu here.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square

March 17-20, Moxy Times Square, 485 7th Ave, New York, NY 10018

The Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square is the place to be. The rooftop bar will host the ultimate St. Patty’s weekend party. The event will include DJs Lohrasp Kansara with Ramen and will start at 4 p.m.

Tasca Specials

March 17, 505 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024

In honor of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Tasca, located on the Upper West Side, will be serving an array of Spanish and Latin specials. These specials include Empanadas Verde: Filled with green vegetables and cheese, Arroz Verde: Vegetarian green rice with spinach, parsley, and green peas, Ninos Enveulto: Corned beef ropa vieja and stuffed cabbage, Mariscada en Salsa Verde: Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and calamari in a green Listan white wine. Additionally, Tasca will offer their Irish Whiskey. Tullamore Dew, Greenstack, and The Lost Irish whiskeys for $25.

Bubby’s March Special

March 14 & 17, 120 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013

For St. Patrick’s Day, Bubby’s will be offering a holiday menu that features some of Ireland’s most popular dishes. Green eggs and house-smoked ham for brunch, lamb shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage for dinner. In celebration of Pi Day of the 14, Bubby’s will be serving a homemade slice of pie with various flavors, including Double Crust Apple, Sour Cherry, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Banoffee.

Pierce Turner

March 17, Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003

Irish performer Pierce Turner just released his new album, Terrible Good! Working on this album with a fellow NYC-based Irish artist Gerry Leonard created this Irish rock album. In celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day and the album’s release, Pierce Turner is performing at Joe’s Pub with an all-star band including Gerry on guitar, Tony Shanahan on bass (Patti Smith), and Yuval Lion on drums (David Byrne).

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

March 16-20, 45 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

This immersive art installation will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a mix of holiday-inspired drinks, treats and activities. There will be a Shamrock Scavenger Hunt that will include 10 to 15 shamrocks hidden throughout the exhibit. The winners will claim prizes such as gift cards to SUMMIT’s retail shop, tickets to experience SUMMIT at Sunrise and more! Over the holiday weekend, SUMMIT will provide an experience for visitors that can appreciate the Irish-influenced treats and activities.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day All Week Long at Loreley Beer Garden

March 14-20, Loreley, 7 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002

Loreley Beer Garden will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all week long! This Lower East Side favorite will be offering Green Beers and Guinness pints plus Green Frozen Margaritas sporting Leprechaun hats and Jameson Irish Coffees. Open Mon-Tues 5 to 10 p.m., Wed-Thurs 5 to 7 p.m., weekends 12 to 4 p.m. and Sunday 7 to 10 p.m.