Report finds that New York City is the third most Irish city in America

To mark St. Patrick’s Day, LawnStarter ranked the most Irish cities in America, with New York City coming in third.

“Several New York City neighborhoods were settled by the Irish. Bay Ridge in Brooklyn is still known as ‘Little Ireland’ with scores of Irish pubs and Celtic import shops lining Third Avenue,” Brenda Stuart-Ryan, author of the study, said.

On St. Patty’s Day, everyone wants to tap into their Irish heritage by the bottle, but what areas of the city have the greenest Irish roots?

Comparing over 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S based on population, access to Irish pubs, and the number of Irish cultural events with groups and organizations, like Irish dance schools and networking associations, New York City came in third overall.

According to the report, New York City’s Irish population is 153, coming in second for Irish cultural events and first in meetup groups, Local Irish organizations and Irish restaurants and bars.

“The most Irish town in NYC is Pearl River with more than half the population there claiming Irish ancestry. It’s tough to find a child in Pearl River who’s not enrolled in one of the many Irish dance schools,” Stuart-Ryan said.

For the full report, visit, https://www.lawnstarter.com/blog/studies/most-irish-cities-in-america/