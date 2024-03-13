What you need to know about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Erin go Bragh! St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and that only means one thing: the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will march through Manhattan this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about the parade this year.

When is it?

This year, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on March 16, the day before actual St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. The parade will be stepping off at 11 a.m. According to parade tradition, when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday, the parade takes place on the Saturday before to observe the Sabbath.

Where will the parade take place?

The parade will start on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and then will march up Fifth Avenue to 79th Street.

Who is this year’s Grand Marshal?

The grand marshal this year is Margaret C. “Maggie” Timoney, President and CEO of Heineken USA.

How can I watch?

Obviously, the best place to watch the parade is by grabbing a spot along Fifth Avenue, but you’ll want to get there early to get a good viewing spot. If you aren’t able to make it in person or want to avoid the crowds, the parade will be livestreamed on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade website, NBC New York, YouTube, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo and PlayCozi.

Are there going to be portable restrooms near the parade route?

Nope! So plan accordingly.

What’s happening before the parade?

As always, St. Patrick’s Cathedral is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Live Mass at 8:30 a.m. The mass will also be livestreamed for those who can’t make it in person at saintpatrickscathedral.org/live.

What should I wear to the parade?

You definitely want to take the weather into consideration, but you definitely would fit in with the crowd by putting on your best green clothing!

For more information about the parade, visit nycstpatricksparade.org.