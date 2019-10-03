Jay-Z's Tidal streaming service announced on Thursday the lineup for its fifth annual benefit concert in Brooklyn.

This year's TIDAL X, focused on boosting voter registration, features performances by Alicia Keys, G-Eazy and others.

Since its 2015 debut, the concert has been held annually at Barclays Center with the goal of raising money for a cause in need. Within the past four years, the show has helped to raise more than $10 million for disaster relief, recovery and social justice education, according to Tidal. The 2017 concert benefited hurricane cleanup efforts, after storms Harvey, Irma and Maria, while last year's event was focused on criminal justice reform.

The 2019 edition is set for Oct. 21, with proceeds going to Los Angeles-based nonprofit Rock the Vote in support of voter rights education.

Keys and G-Eazy will be joined by Puerto Rican performer Farruko, rappers Ty Dolla $ign, Moneybagg Yo and Doja Cat, singer Becky G, and Latin American boy band CNCO. Other artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

Tidal members can purchase tickets early, at noon Thursday. All other fans can access tickets via Ticketmaster.com during the general sale, which begins at 4 p.m.