Roger Daltrey, New York Pops orchestra bring ‘Tommy’ to Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium

The New York Pops will be joining Daltrey on stage at Forest Hills Stadium.

Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey is bringing his orchestral tour of The Who’s classic rock opera “Tommy” to Forest Hills for a special Father’s Day concert on June 17.

Daltrey had previously announced plans to perform “Tommy” with the backing of local symphonic orchestras around the country. The New York Pops will be joining him on stage at Forest Hills Stadium along with rock musicians who have performed with The Who.

The show will not include Daltrey’s former bandmate Pete Townshend, who penned most of the classic double album that was released in 1969. It included rock classics including “Pinball Wizard” and “I’m Free.”

Townshend did his own orchestral tour last year for the band’s 1973 masterwork “Quadrophenia.”

“I’m really looking forward to singing ‘Tommy,’ not only with my great backing group, but also one of the finest orchestras in the country,” Daltrey said in a statement. “Pete Townshend’s rock music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band.”

Daltrey’s tour includes stops in Philadelphia, with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, and in Tanglewood with the Boston Pops.

Tickets for the Forest Hills Stadium show go on sale Feb. 9 and prices range from $51 to $251.

During the 1960s and 1970s, the stadium has hosted some of rock’s greatest musicians including The Who, the Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix. The Who returned to the Forest Hills venue in 2015 for their 50th anniversary tour.

Other upcoming shows at the stadium include Belle & Sebastian with Perfume Genius and Frankie Cosmos on June 8, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Head and the Heart (co-headline) with Hiss Golden Messenger on June 9, and alt-J with special guest Kamasi Washington on June 15.