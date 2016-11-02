Quantcast
Tommy Hilfiger’s NYC book launch brings out stars Alan Cumming, Gigi Hadid and more

Keira Alexander
November 2, 2016
Alan Cumming, Gigi Hadid and more celebs showed up to celebrate the fashion designer’s memoir.

He’s one of the fashion industry’s most beloved designers and on Tuesday night at The Clocktower in the Flatiron district stars came out to show their gratitude to Tommy Hilfiger, as he launched his memoir “American Dreamer.”

Collaborator and muse Gigi Hadid made an appearance, along with fellow models Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurkova and Christie Brinkley. Other guests to pack the party space included Alan Cumming and Serena Williams, who described the legendary designer as an inspiration in an Instagram tribute she posted. “So happy and proud of you @thomasjhilfiger not only are you a fashion icon but you are [an] inspiration but mostly my friend. Love you,” the tennis star, who is a fashion designer herself, posted alongside a photo of the designer’s book.

“American Dreamer: My Life in Fashion & Business” is available in bookstores now.

