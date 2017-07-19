Tony Kushner play will depict Trump before the presidency

The play will focus on Trump two years before the presidential election.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner has revealed that he is working on a play about President Donald Trump.

Kushner, 61, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that the play will depict Trump two years before the presidential election, rather than when he is in office.

The writer didn’t mince words on how he feels about the president. “He’s the kind of person, as a writer, I tend to avoid as I think he is borderline psychotic,” he told the online publication.

“I definitely think that incoherence lends itself well to drama, but he really is very boring,” he added. “It’s terrifying because he has all the power, but without the mental faculties he ought to have. I think he is seriously mentally ill, and the fact that he is in the White House is very frightening.”

Kushner made notorious New York attorney Roy Cohn — an early mentor to Trump — a central figure of his two-part opus “Angels in America.” The play won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Tony Award for best play. Kushner’s screenwriting credits include the Academy Award-nominated films “Munich” (2005) and “Lincoln” (2012), and in 2013 he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by then-President Barack Obama.

The current London revival of “Angels in America” will be screened in U.S. movie theaters as part of the NT Live series beginning July 20.