Experts predict new positive direction for ‘Daily Show’ under Trevor Noah

“I’m thrilled for the show and for Trevor,” Jon Stewart said in a statement.

Comedy Central revealed the new face of “The Daily Show” Monday and experts predict Trevor Noah will bring a new dimension to late-night TV.

Noah, 31, who has made a few appearances on the show since joining in December, promised to continue to deliver news related laughs when he takes over.

“No-one can replace Jon Stewart. But together with the amazing team at The Daily Show, we will continue to make this the best damn news show!” Noah tweeted after the announcement was made.

Comedy Central hasn’t revealed when Stewart, 52, will end his run as “The Daily Show” host, which started in 1999.

Media watchers say Noah’s selection was a good move. Paul Levinson, a professor of communication and media studies at Fordham University, said unlike other comedians or Daily Show correspondents, Noah’s relatively low popularity allows him to create his own tone for the show.

“Anyone else, even if they are excellent, comes in with high expectations,” he said.

Ron Simon, the curator for the Paley Center for Media, added that since Noah wasn’t born in the United States, he can provide a different perspective on politics and the news.

“A good deal of ‘The Daily Show’ dealt with them vs. Fox News. Now you can look at the bigger picture. He can bring something different,” he said.

Having Noah behind the desk also marked a positive step in diversifying the late night environment, Levinson said.

“The Daily Show” has already had several black, Asian and women correspondents over the years, including Larry Wilmore who took over Stephen Colbert’s spot this winter.

Audiences are clamoring to see that diversity on the small screen, according to Levinson.

“This is an affirmation of something that’s been the case for a while,” he said.