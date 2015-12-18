‘Twin Peaks’ air date is sometime in 2017; Showtime releases new trailer

“There’s a lot of holy places up here. A lot of sacred places.”

“Twin Peaks,” David Lynch’s creepy TV show from the ’90s that had the whole world wondering who killed Laura Palmer, is returning to TV.

Showtime just released the first trailer and the air date. Sadly, we only know it’ll be sometime in 2017.

The trailer features Angelo Badalamenti’s haunting score and Michael Horse (Deputy Hawk) talking to the camera about how “location sometimes becomes a character” and about “holy places… sacred places.”

“It’s almost like being in a moving painting.”

That’s how we all felt watching “Twin Peaks.” Our skin is tingling!