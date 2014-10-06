Twin Peaks returns with new season on Showtime in 2016

Get your mugs ready “Twin Peaks” fans!
David Lynch tweeted Monday that his cult TV show will make a comeback in 2016 on Showtime.
Lynch, 68, tweeted a video from Showtime’s YouTube page with the show’s character Laura Palmer pointing to the camera and a message that reads “25 years later.”
“Dear Twitter Friends … it is happening again,” Lynch tweeted along with the hashtag #damngoodcoffee.
The new limited series will be set in present day and will tackle “long-awaited answers,” Showtime said in a statement. Lynch will direct all nine episodes and also write and produce the new series with Frost.
“Twin Peaks,” centered on an FBI agent investigating a murder, ran for two seasons on ABC in 1990 and ’91.