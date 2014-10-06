Twin Peaks returns with new season on Showtime in 2016

The wait is finally over.

Get your mugs ready “Twin Peaks” fans!

David Lynch tweeted Monday that his cult TV show will make a comeback in 2016 on Showtime.

Lynch, 68, tweeted a video from Showtime’s YouTube page with the show’s character Laura Palmer pointing to the camera and a message that reads “25 years later.”

“Dear Twitter Friends … it is happening again,” Lynch tweeted along with the hashtag #damngoodcoffee.

The new limited series will be set in present day and will tackle “long-awaited answers,” Showtime said in a statement. Lynch will direct all nine episodes and also write and produce the new series with Frost.

“Twin Peaks,” centered on an FBI agent investigating a murder, ran for two seasons on ABC in 1990 and ’91.