Watch: ‘Girls’ Season 4 trailer is here!

Hannah (or should we say ‘Anna’) is out of New York and into Iowa.

Lena Dunham fans rejoice: the first look at season 4 of ‘Girls’ is finally here!

HBO’s 90-second teaser reveals that Hannah Horvath has in fact left Brooklyn for Iowa (albeit in a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque clip of the writer at her laptop), while the other three girls have stayed safely in New York.

Drama, laughs and plenty of cliffhangers (will Hannah move back? Will Adam follow her? What happened to Jessa?) come up in this short clip, making us excited for the January 11, 2015 premiere of ‘Girls’ fourth season.